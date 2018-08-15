See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Greeley, CO
Dr. Joshua Snyder, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (33)
Map Pin Small Greeley, CO
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Snyder, MD

Dr. Joshua Snyder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Colorado Plains Medical Center, East Morgan County Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.

Dr. Snyder works at Orthopaedic And Spine Center Of The Rockies in Greeley, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO and Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Arthroscopy, Hip Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snyder's Office Locations

    Orthopaedic And Spine Center Of The Rockies
    1900 16th St Fl 3, Greeley, CO 80631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 573-3224
    Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies
    3470 E 15th St, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 663-3975
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    2500 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 493-0112
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Colorado Plains Medical Center
  • East Morgan County Hospital
  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • Poudre Valley Hospital
  • Uchealth Greeley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 15, 2018
    Dr Snyder did a wonderful job on my surgery, after when I was still experiencing swelling and pain he ordered repeat MRI to make sure nothing was wrong. I am very happy about the way I was treated, he explained everything in detail and did not rush me. It ended up that the pain I was still having in my shoulder had nothing to do with my shoulder but 3 cervical herniated discs and one was pinching a nerve that went to my shoulder. So he did an excellent job and his Assistant is amazing!
    Jessica R in Fort Collins , CO — Aug 15, 2018
    About Dr. Joshua Snyder, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720248297
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Internship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
