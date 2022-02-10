Dr. Somerset has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Somerset, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Somerset, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Somerset works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Clinic2400 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-2105
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Somerset?
Seamless procedure with colonoscopy. Dr. Somerset and staff very professional. Prompt responses for appointments and scheduling. Pre procedure contact and post procedure contact by staff. Prompt explanation of results and findings after procedure by Dr. Somerset. Robert Morris, Monticello
About Dr. Joshua Somerset, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1609827914
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somerset accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somerset has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somerset works at
Dr. Somerset has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somerset on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Somerset. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somerset.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somerset, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somerset appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.