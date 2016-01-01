Dr. Starr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Starr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Starr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, MD.
Dr. Starr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Deborja & Perez-alard P.A.3708 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 553-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starr?
About Dr. Joshua Starr, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1588005482
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starr works at
Dr. Starr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.