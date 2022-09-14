Overview of Dr. Joshua Stein, MD

Dr. Joshua Stein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Windham Hospital, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Stein works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT and Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.