Dr. Joshua Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Stern, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pennsylvania In Philadelphia
Dr. Stern works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Delray 2044675 Linton Blvd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 496-0808
Gastro Health - West Boynton7270 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste B1, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 738-5772
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stern is an honest, compassionate and extremely competent doctor. He took the time to thoroughly explain my diagnosis, medication and care, and is always available to answer any questions. Calls are always returned in a timely manner. His staff is friendly, competent and always very helpful. Dr. Stern is truly the best!
About Dr. Joshua Stern, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1326100686
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania In Philadelphia
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern works at
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Barrett's Esophagus and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
