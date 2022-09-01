Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Stern, MD
Dr. Joshua Stern, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Stern's Office Locations
St. Francis Hospital the Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 562-6000Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I never had one problem. Having Doctor Stern made my operation go by very smoothly
About Dr. Joshua Stern, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1922087188
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Syncope, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Electrophysiological Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.