Dr. Sultz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Sultz, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Sultz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
Central Texas Gastroenterology Consultants2206 E Villa Maria Rd, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-4600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
University Health System4502 Medical Dr # 38-1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-2015
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sultz?
Great experience from the beginning. The staff was friendly, his nurse was kind, and he was a great doctor!! Listened, answered all questions, understood my conditions well and was open to hearing my medical history in depth for further treatment ideas. G R E A T . Definitely not a doctor I dread having to go to follow ups for! Even had a double procedure with him and he was so kind.
About Dr. Joshua Sultz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1588820054
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
