Overview of Dr. Joshua Sundhar, MD

Dr. Joshua Sundhar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Sundhar works at Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Sewell in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ, Voorhees, NJ and Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.