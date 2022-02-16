Dr. Joshua Sussal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Sussal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Sussal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.
Maria C. Hammill MD7474 Greenway Center Dr Ste 730, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 982-3437
Hefuna Mental Health Wellness LLC3416 Olandwood Ct Ste 201, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 969-4060
Arman C. Moshyedi MD LLC1003 W 7th St Ste 200, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 245-6300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have been referring my patients to Dr. Sussal and sending my own family to Dr. Sussal for over 10 years. He is direct, honest, open and extremely bright with a keen sense of his patients needs. Even through the pandemic , he has come into his offices to help some of my referrals obtain care via arranging for emergency services to assure they did not have to go to the ER , but could be admitted. As a provider, there is a deep appreciation for the time, energy, dedication and professionalism Dr. Sussal displays. If you can get an appointment, you will be well taken care of and fortunate as he is affordable as well.
About Dr. Joshua Sussal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1922212174
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Sussal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sussal has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sussal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
