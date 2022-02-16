Overview of Dr. Joshua Sussal, MD

Dr. Joshua Sussal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Sussal works at Greater Washington Psychiatry and Counseling in Greenbelt, MD with other offices in Olney, MD and Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.