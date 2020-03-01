Overview of Dr. Joshua Sweaney, DO

Dr. Joshua Sweaney, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Neosho Hospital.



Dr. Sweaney works at Freeman NeuroSpine in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.