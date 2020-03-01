Dr. Joshua Sweaney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Sweaney, DO
Dr. Joshua Sweaney, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Neosho Hospital.
1
Healthsouth Rehab Center1905 W 32nd St Ste 403, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 782-5500
2
Freeman Health System1102 W 32nd St, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-1111
3
Freeman Health System932 E 34th St, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
2 surgeries, great communication and education before and after, total satisfaction.
About Dr. Joshua Sweaney, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1457563587
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
