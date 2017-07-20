Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Tan, MD
Dr. Joshua Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
-
1
Joshua Ch Tan MD Inc550 S Beretania St Ste 608, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 949-8988
- 2 1481 S King St Ste 320, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 949-8988
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
I have been a patient of Dr.Tan's for over 20 years ago. Dr. Tan is conscientious ,polite, and and thorough and listens to his patients ,an aspect which many busy physicians overlook in this day and age. I had a friend who came from the Philippines & did not have insurance but knowing this, Dr.Tan tried to help her out by not charging her exhorbitant prices. I highly recommend Dr.Tan to anyone needed a very good internist.
About Dr. Joshua Tan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922297845
Education & Certifications
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.