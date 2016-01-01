Dr. Joshua Tarkoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarkoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Tarkoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Tarkoff, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Locations
Nicklaus Childrens West Kendall Center13400 SW 120th St Ste 202, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 622-8368Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Nicklaus Childrens Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave # 102, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 622-8368Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joshua Tarkoff, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245472190
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarkoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarkoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarkoff works at
Dr. Tarkoff speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarkoff.
