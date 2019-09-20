Overview of Dr. Joshua Tobin, MD

Dr. Joshua Tobin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Tobin works at Mri of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.