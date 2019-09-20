Dr. Joshua Tobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Tobin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Tobin, MD
Dr. Joshua Tobin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Tobin works at
Dr. Tobin's Office Locations
Mri of Arizona, 2601 N 3rd St Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85004, (602) 265-6500
755 E McDowell Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85006, (602) 521-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tobin is very thorough on each visit. He never takes anything for granted always reviews my complete past history.
About Dr. Joshua Tobin, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, German
- 1629010830
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tobin works at
Dr. Tobin has seen patients for Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tobin speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobin.
