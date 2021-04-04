Dr. Joshua Trinidad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinidad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Trinidad, DO
Overview of Dr. Joshua Trinidad, DO
Dr. Joshua Trinidad, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Trinidad works at
Dr. Trinidad's Office Locations
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7529
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trinidad?
I had to have a total hysterectomy. I had a suspicious mass on one ovary. Dr. Trinidad takes to the to explain everything during your Pre-op visit using drawings, etc. I’m in the medical field and understood everything prior, but it was very helpful to my husband. Also, before going into surgery Dr. Trinidad visits with you and explain everything again. Dr. Trinidad has a WONDERFUL bedside manner. He is very compassionate and cares for your well being. The staff in his office are excellent. They keep you updated on your pre- certification and the nurse answers back in a very timely manner if you have questions. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Joshua Trinidad, DO
- Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1063771079
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Iredell Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinidad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trinidad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trinidad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinidad works at
Dr. Trinidad has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trinidad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinidad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinidad.
