Dr. Joshua Trufant, MD
Dr. Joshua Trufant, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology33 S 9th St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Trufant is knowledgeable, relaxed and efficient. He’s clearly done thousands of these surgeries. He even played Mozart while stitching me up!
About Dr. Joshua Trufant, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Medical Center of Med. Univ. of South Carolina
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Trufant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trufant accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trufant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
684 patients have reviewed Dr. Trufant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trufant.
