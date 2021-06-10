Overview

Dr. Joshua Trufant, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Trufant works at Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.