Overview of Dr. Joshua Trussell, MD

Dr. Joshua Trussell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Trussell works at Surgical Associates of Mansfield in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.