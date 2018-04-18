Overview of Dr. Joshua Tuck, DO

Dr. Joshua Tuck, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital.



Dr. Tuck works at Lecom Orthopedic and Vascular Surgery and Sports Medicine in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.