Overview of Dr. Joshua Turknett, MD

Dr. Joshua Turknett, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Turknett works at Dekalb Neurology Associates LLC in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.