Dr. Joshua Unger, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Unger, MD
Dr. Joshua Unger, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital
Dr. Unger works at
Dr. Unger's Office Locations
Memorial Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery2301 N University Dr Ste 211, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 869-5741Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Neurosurgery601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 301, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-5742Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Whenever I visited his office, his staff as well as Doc Unger always made me feel like I was visiting my friends office. The staff I've concluded forget that they're in a medical office which requires stoic, personalities. They hold regular conversations with their patients. They step down to our level and become our friends. Arnett has the uncanny ability to make you think you're visiting a friend from church. Dr. Unger makes you feel like you're talking across the fence to your neighbor discussing what we're going to do this week to keep the edges level. I would recommend Dr. Unger to anyone not because I know he's knowledgeable, not because I know that he's good at what he does, but just because he's a person who makes his patients feel like they are people. He saunters into your room this guy in jeans and sneakers and you wondering where's the doctor and then he starts talking and you realize OH he's the doctor. Keep up the good work Doc Unger. I appreciate you very much.
About Dr. Joshua Unger, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1891914016
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- UNC Chapel Hill Hospitals
- UNC Chapel Hill Hospitals
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
