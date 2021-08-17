Overview of Dr. Joshua Van Gompel, DPM

Dr. Joshua Van Gompel, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Van Gompel works at Mission Peak Orthopaedics in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.