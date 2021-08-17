See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fremont, CA
Dr. Joshua Van Gompel, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Fremont, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joshua Van Gompel, DPM

Dr. Joshua Van Gompel, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.

Dr. Van Gompel works at Mission Peak Orthopaedics in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Van Gompel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Peak Orthopaedics - Fremont
    39350 Civic Center Dr Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 797-3933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2021
    Dr Van Gompel is an excellent doctor. He listens to patients and is patient and caring.
    Ram — Aug 17, 2021
    About Dr. Joshua Van Gompel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619015054
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Josephs Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Van Gompel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Gompel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Gompel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Gompel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Gompel works at Mission Peak Orthopaedics in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Van Gompel’s profile.

    Dr. Van Gompel has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Gompel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Gompel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Gompel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Gompel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Gompel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

