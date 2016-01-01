See All Family Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Joshua Visserman, MD

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joshua Visserman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Visserman works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Martello in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Martello
    490 MARTELLO DR, Charleston, SC 29412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Diabetes Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Diabetes Screening

Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Diabetes Screening
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mole Evaluation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    About Dr. Joshua Visserman, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1588198782
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Visserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Visserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Visserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Visserman works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Martello in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Visserman’s profile.

    Dr. Visserman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visserman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visserman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visserman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

