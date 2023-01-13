Dr. Joshua Vogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Vogel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Vogel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
OB/GYN on 17th Street1802 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 343-1031
Wilmington Health At Mayfaire6781 Parker Farm Dr Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 343-1031
Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown - OB/GYN1124 Gallery Park Ln Fl 2, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-3127
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing him for about a year for postmenopausal bleeding. I recently had to have a hysteroscopy D&C for polyps and cancer biopsy. Not sure if it was him or the office staff, but both my pre-op and surgery appt were not scheduled appropriately: on arrival, I was told the office visit was scheduled during OR time so, I had to take another day from work to reschedule and my surgery was scheduled during office hours so, it was delayed by 2 hours. Delays are a minor annoyance, but it tells me their office is not well organized. The procedure went well. He explained everything to my husband and he said he would call before my 4 week follow up, if there was cancer. Both he and his nurse called to check on me the next day. Both very caring interactions. I can see how the more sensitive folks might be put off by his socially awkward/shy demeanor. I work with surgeons so, I understand their typical personalities and can look past that. I felt that he took good care of me.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104841121
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Vogel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vogel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vogel works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.
