Dr. Joshua Waggoner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Waggoner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Honorhealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center7400 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (602) 861-1168
Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale10117 N 92nd St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 747-6532
Cardiovascular Insitute of Scottsdale10101 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 747-6532Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Heart & Vascular Center of Arizona9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 270, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 307-0070
Sun City10615 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 175, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (602) 307-0070
Contemporary Women's Care2899 N 87th St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85257 Directions (480) 747-6532
Honorhealth Heart Group - Sonoran Crossing33423 N 32nd Ave Ste 2200, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Directions (480) 747-6532
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
I would recommend Dr. Waggoner to everybody I know. He is thorough, concise, and an avid listener. A plus in every way. I feel totally at ease and without fear because he is in charge of my heart. Betsy Dillard Stroud Artist and writer
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093907107
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
- LA County Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- LAC Harbor UCLA Med Ctr
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- University of Washington
Dr. Waggoner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waggoner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waggoner has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waggoner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Waggoner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waggoner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waggoner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waggoner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.