Dr. Joshua Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Waldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Waldman, MD
Dr. Joshua Waldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Waldman works at
Dr. Waldman's Office Locations
-
1
Westmed Medical Group OBGYN73 Market St Ste 212, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 423-4111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldman?
I have very good experience , he's very caring an lovely dr
About Dr. Joshua Waldman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043209232
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldman works at
Dr. Waldman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waldman speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.