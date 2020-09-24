Dr. Joshua Wallet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Wallet, MD
Dr. Joshua Wallet, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Adams Memorial Hospital1100 Mercer Ave, Decatur, IN 46733 Directions (260) 436-0259
Dupont Hospital Office2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (206) 436-0259
Center for Colon and Rectal Care LLC7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 305, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-0259
Southwest Office7988 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-0259
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Sagamore Health Network
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wallet is a compassionate, competent physician. He listened to and answered my questions. His nursing staff was awesome.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- York Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Brandeis U
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Wallet accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallet has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.