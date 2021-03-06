Dr. Joshua Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Wang, MD
Dr. Joshua Wang, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Hubei Medical University, Hubei, China | Peking Union Medical College | Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences | Tongi Medical University.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Green Oaks Integrated Outpatient Clinic7777 Forest Ln Ste C528, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 770-1032Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Oak Counseling & Psychiatric Services12221 Merit Dr Ste 450, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 770-1032
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr. Wang is a kind gentlemen and excellent psychiatrist. I have several diagnosis which he treats with efficiency and his kind mannerism.
About Dr. Joshua Wang, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1083842322
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship - Department of Psychiatry, UT Southwestern
- University of Connecticut Health Center | Wudong Hospital
- Hubei Medical University, Hubei, China | Peking Union Medical College | Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences | Tongi Medical University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.