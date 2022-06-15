See All Family Doctors in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Joshua Wang, DO

Family Medicine
2.3 (3)
Dr. Joshua Wang, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Wang works at Kaiser Permanente Euclid Medical Offices in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA.

    Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #352
    1188 N Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92801
    Tustin Ranch Pharmacy
    2521 Michelle Dr, Tustin, CA 92780

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Jun 15, 2022
    I just met Dr. Wang this evening when I visited Urgent Care at Kaiser. Unlike the last two doctors (not including my primary care physician) that I dealt with at Kaiser, Dr. Wang was friendly and immediately made me feel at ease. I especially liked the fact that, when I let him know I had never had stitches before, he explained step-by-step what he was going to do next which really helped to ease my apprehension. Thank you Dr. Wang!
    Daniel — Jun 15, 2022
    Family Medicine
    English
    1508131194
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

