Dr. Joshua Weaver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Weaver, MD
Dr. Joshua Weaver, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Weaver works at
Dr. Weaver's Office Locations
Peripheral Neuropathy Center1305 York Avenue 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All went well. I left the site more confident and relaxed after having had a good feedback ftom Dr Weaver.
About Dr. Joshua Weaver, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1528228756
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver works at
Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
