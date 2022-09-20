See All Dermatologists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Joshua Weingartner, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Weingartner, MD is a Dermatologist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Weingartner works at Dermatology Associates of Edmond in Edmond, OK with other offices in Norman, OK and Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates of Edmond
    3863 S Boulevard, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 216-5444
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Lam Dermatology Associates Norman
    3960 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 120, Norman, OK 73072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 217-3886
    S. Oklahoma City / Moore
    2201 SW 119th St Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 735-9788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Rash
Dermatitis
Acne
Rash

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Sep 20, 2022
I was very concerned about a new "mole" that had appeared and was evolving over a 12 month period. I love the sun and was concerned it was skin cancer. Dr. Weingartner made me feel very comfortable and took the time to explain it was not malignant but could remove the SK with cryotherapy. He was extremely professional and kind and listened to my concerns. I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing a dermatologist.
    Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Weingartner, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558655779
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Weingartner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weingartner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weingartner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weingartner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weingartner has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingartner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingartner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingartner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingartner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingartner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

