Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dermatology PC6000 University Ave Ste 450, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2000
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Basal cell lesions. 1 benign, 1 not. Mohs surgery was successful and his explanations were easily understood.
About Dr. Joshua Wilson, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1447373832
- University of Iowa
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Impetigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
