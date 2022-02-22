Dr. Joshua Winters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Winters, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Winters, MD
Dr. Joshua Winters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Winters works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Winters' Office Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Fort Wayne Orthopedics LLC2512 DuPont Circle Dr Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-8686
-
3
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana Lab7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686
-
4
Robert J. Denyse Inc.217 W Wayne St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Directions (260) 436-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winters?
Doctor Winters was very knowledgeable took care of my problem and I'm out of pain I would recommend him for back surgery
About Dr. Joshua Winters, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1558400903
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winters works at
Dr. Winters has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Winters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.