Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshua Wolf, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Wolf, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Wolf works at
Locations
-
1
Colorectal Surgery-Sinai2435 W Belvedere Ave Ste 46, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-0601
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolf?
Very attentive and responsive! Kept in touch with me at all times in regards to my Mom after her colon was damaged by another doctor.
About Dr. Joshua Wolf, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1568637387
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.