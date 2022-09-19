Dr. Joshua Young, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Young, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Young, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Floyds Knobs, IN.
Locations
Landmark Dental Care411 Lafollette Sta N # 3, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119 Directions (812) 415-3622Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit went really well. I was really disappointed that my partials were not ready as I was told they would be. I was told I would have them by tomorrow 9/20/2022. I wasn't given an appointment but was told that they would work me in. So six days without them has been a challenge to say the least. Given that, I healed really well. No pain except a little discomfort in the lower front gum area. No excessive bleeding. Looking forward to hearing that I may come in tomorrow for my partials. Praying they are a great fit. The girls that have been with me have all been exceptional. Very accommodating, friendly, understanding and very professional. They are confident as they work which calms me and keeps the anxiety level down.
About Dr. Joshua Young, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1285148650
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
