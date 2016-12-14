See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Joshua Young, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Young, MD

Dr. Joshua Young, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Young works at Madison Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Young's Office Locations

  1
    Madison Ophthalmology
    161 Madison Ave Rm 5SE, New York, NY 10016 (212) 448-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Presbyopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Vitrectomy
Blepharorrhaphy
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Cornea Surgery
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exophoria
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Goniotomy
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2016
    I have been Dr. Young's patient for the past 6 years and cannot say enough how knowledgeable and caring he is. He is very thorough and his office is well equipped. He listens and discusses treatment options with his patients before making a recommendation. The staff is really friendly and welcoming.
    A Elmatbagi in New York, NY — Dec 14, 2016
    Ophthalmology
    33 years of experience
    English, Hebrew
    1598794018
    Education & Certifications

    NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at Madison Ophthalmology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

