Overview of Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD

Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.



Dr. Zaffos works at Cornea Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.