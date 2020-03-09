Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaffos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD
Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Zaffos works at
Dr. Zaffos' Office Locations
-
1
Dallas Office10740 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 692-0146
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaffos?
Dr. Zaffos is not just an ordinary doctor. He takes the time to understand your visual needs and thoroughly explains your options. He did both of my cataracts and was 100% successful. I went from a -14 to -1 correction. It was life changing.
About Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831488915
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaffos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaffos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaffos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaffos works at
Dr. Zaffos has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaffos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaffos speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaffos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaffos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaffos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaffos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.