See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD

Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.

Dr. Zaffos works at Cornea Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lewis Frazee, MD
Dr. Lewis Frazee, MD
3.7 (89)
View Profile

Dr. Zaffos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Office
    10740 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 692-0146

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Blepharitis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zaffos?

    Mar 09, 2020
    Dr. Zaffos is not just an ordinary doctor. He takes the time to understand your visual needs and thoroughly explains your options. He did both of my cataracts and was 100% successful. I went from a -14 to -1 correction. It was life changing.
    Carolyn S — Mar 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zaffos to family and friends

    Dr. Zaffos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zaffos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD.

    About Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831488915
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaffos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaffos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaffos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaffos works at Cornea Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Zaffos’s profile.

    Dr. Zaffos has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaffos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaffos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaffos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaffos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaffos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joshua Zaffos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.