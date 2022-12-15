Overview of Dr. Joshua Zager, DPM

Dr. Joshua Zager, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Zager works at Joshua S. Zager, D.P.M., P.A. in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.