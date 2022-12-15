See All Podiatric Surgeons in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Joshua Zager, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (62)
Map Pin Small Boynton Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joshua Zager, DPM

Dr. Joshua Zager, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Zager works at Joshua S. Zager, D.P.M., P.A. in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida JFK Hospital.

Dr. Zager's Office Locations

    Dr. Joshua S. Zager
    2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 704-0797
    Dr. Joshua S. Zager
    4631 N Congress Ave # 205, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 704-0797
    Dr. Joshua S. Zager
    4631 N Congress Ave # 205, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 704-0797
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joshua Zager, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700811262
    Education & Certifications

    • Jfk Medical Center Foot and Ankle Residency Training Program
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
