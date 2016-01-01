Dr. Penalver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josiah Penalver, MD
Overview of Dr. Josiah Penalver, MD
Dr. Josiah Penalver, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Penalver works at
Dr. Penalver's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Pediatric Heart Specialists Pllc1901 S Cedar St Ste Cedar, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penalver?
About Dr. Josiah Penalver, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1669662417
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Pediatric Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penalver accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Penalver using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Penalver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penalver works at
Dr. Penalver has seen patients for Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penalver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Penalver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penalver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penalver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penalver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.