See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Josiah Penalver, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Josiah Penalver, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Josiah Penalver, MD

Dr. Josiah Penalver, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Penalver works at Seattle Childrens South Sound Cardiology Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Penalver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Pediatric Heart Specialists Pllc
    1901 S Cedar St Ste Cedar, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Septal Defect
Ventricular Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Septal Defect
Ventricular Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Newborn Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Penalver?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Josiah Penalver, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Josiah Penalver, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Penalver to family and friends

    Dr. Penalver's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Penalver

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Josiah Penalver, MD.

    About Dr. Josiah Penalver, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1669662417
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Penalver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penalver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penalver works at Seattle Childrens South Sound Cardiology Clinic in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Penalver’s profile.

    Dr. Penalver has seen patients for Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penalver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Penalver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penalver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penalver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penalver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.