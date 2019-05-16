Overview

Dr. Josiane Lederman, MD is a Dermatologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Lederman works at Dermatology Associates, Staten Island, NY in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.