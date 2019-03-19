Dr. Pielop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josie Pielop, MD
Overview
Dr. Josie Pielop, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Pielop works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Greg William Pearson MD915 Gessner Rd Ste 860, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 468-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pielop?
Always very calm, friendly and relaxed. Explains her professional observation and procedure. Simple and straightforward explanationsl.
About Dr. Josie Pielop, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1871523845
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pielop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pielop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pielop works at
Dr. Pielop has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pielop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pielop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pielop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pielop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pielop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.