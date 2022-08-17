Dr. Ramos Moragues has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josie Ramos Moragues, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Josie Ramos Moragues, MD
Dr. Josie Ramos Moragues, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Ramos Moragues works at
Dr. Ramos Moragues' Office Locations
Abcs. for Success LLC4649 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 404, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 343-3410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Josie Ramos Moragues is the most intuitive psychiatrist I have had the fortune to treat me and help me through the most difficult times in my life over 20 years, though 10-15 years go by not seeing her, she picks up right away. Highly recommend her. My MD (Genetics) husband is impressed with how she has helped me.
About Dr. Josie Ramos Moragues, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Ramos Moragues accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos Moragues has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos Moragues speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos Moragues. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos Moragues.
