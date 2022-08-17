See All Psychiatrists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Josie Ramos Moragues, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Coral Gables, FL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Josie Ramos Moragues, MD

Dr. Josie Ramos Moragues, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Ramos Moragues works at Abcs. for Success LLC in Coral Gables, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramos Moragues' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abcs. for Success LLC
    4649 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 404, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 343-3410

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr. Josie Ramos Moragues is the most intuitive psychiatrist I have had the fortune to treat me and help me through the most difficult times in my life over 20 years, though 10-15 years go by not seeing her, she picks up right away. Highly recommend her. My MD (Genetics) husband is impressed with how she has helped me.
    Anyltha Muench — Aug 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Josie Ramos Moragues, MD
    About Dr. Josie Ramos Moragues, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1639155567
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.