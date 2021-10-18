Dr. Joseph Muscatiello, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muscatiello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Muscatiello, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Muscatiello, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Branchburg, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York University College Of Dentistry
Locations
Dr. Joseph Muscatiello962 Us Highway 202 S, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 395-7439
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muscatiello is one of the most professional and caring dentists. He truly cares whether or not the procedure is going well and was making sure I was still comfortable throughout the entirety of the procedure. The staff is amazing - super friendly, accommodating, and welcoming. You can’t ask for a better dentist.
About Dr. Joseph Muscatiello, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1013143254
Education & Certifications
- New York University College Of Dentistry
Dr. Muscatiello has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
363 patients have reviewed Dr. Muscatiello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muscatiello.
