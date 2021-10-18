See All General Dentists in Branchburg, NJ
Dr. Joseph Muscatiello, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (363)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joseph Muscatiello, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Branchburg, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York University College Of Dentistry

Dr. Muscatiello works at Dr. Joseph Muscatiello in Branchburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Joseph Muscatiello
    962 Us Highway 202 S, Branchburg, NJ 08876 (908) 395-7439

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 363 ratings
    Patient Ratings (363)
    5 Star
    (356)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Muscatiello is one of the most professional and caring dentists. He truly cares whether or not the procedure is going well and was making sure I was still comfortable throughout the entirety of the procedure. The staff is amazing - super friendly, accommodating, and welcoming. You can't ask for a better dentist.
    Alex — Oct 18, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Muscatiello, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • 1013143254
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University College Of Dentistry
    Fellowship

