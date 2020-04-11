Overview of Dr. Joss Fernandez, MD

Dr. Joss Fernandez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at Missouri Heart Center in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.