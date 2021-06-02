See All Psychiatrists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Josue Becerra, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Columbus, GA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Josue Becerra, MD

Dr. Josue Becerra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLOMBIAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

Dr. Becerra works at Rivertown Psychiatry in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Becerra's Office Locations

    1520 22nd St, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 223-1933
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 02, 2021
    I have been going to Rivertown for about 3 to 4 years and the entire time, Dr. Becerra has been my doctor. He is welcoming, kind, always has a smile on his face and seems genuinely happy that you are there ( in a good way). I know that he honestly cares for his patients. He is encouraging when I need it most. I hope to always continue to have him as my physician. The whole staff is great. 5 stars ?? ?? ?? ?? ??
    Deanne Jones — Jun 02, 2021
    About Dr. Josue Becerra, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639195084
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Medical Education
    • COLOMBIAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Colegio Tolimense High School, Ibague, Colombia
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josue Becerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becerra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becerra works at Rivertown Psychiatry in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Becerra’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Becerra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becerra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

