Dr. Josue Covarrubias, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covarrubias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josue Covarrubias, DMD
Overview
Dr. Josue Covarrubias, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Grand Island, NE.
Dr. Covarrubias works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental206 Wilmar Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (844) 230-2174
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Covarrubias?
About Dr. Josue Covarrubias, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1144848037
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covarrubias accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covarrubias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covarrubias works at
Dr. Covarrubias has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covarrubias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covarrubias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covarrubias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.