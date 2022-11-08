Overview

Dr. Josue Miranda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY OF CIBAO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Miranda works at Kempsville Primary Medical Care in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.