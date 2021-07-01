Dr. Jotika Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jotika Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jotika Thompson, MD
Dr. Jotika Thompson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Valley Presbyterian Medical Office6850 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 211, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-4104Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Cancer Center18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 700-2336MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
R. S. Vasan Md. Inc15211 Vanowen St Ste 201, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-4104
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The day before my visit to the office I checked the reviews and saw that they were subpar. Arriving at her office I did not know what to expect. I saw that the office was clean, the staff was nice and Dr. Jotika I was very attentive and thorough when it was my turn to be seen by her. Not sure why so many people gave bad reviews. I had no issues at all and felt I should leave an honest review.
About Dr. Jotika Thompson, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1265626360
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- St. George's School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thompson speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.