Overview of Dr. Jouhaina Maleh, MD

Dr. Jouhaina Maleh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Maleh works at Women Medical Center PC in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.