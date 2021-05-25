See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Glendale, NY
Dr. Jovan Milos, MD

Internal Medicine
2.4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jovan Milos, MD

Dr. Jovan Milos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, NY. They graduated from University of Beograd / Medical Faculty and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Milos works at Milos Medical PC in Glendale, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Milos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Milos Medical PC
    7128 Cooper Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 418-7681
  2. 2
    Milos Medical PC
    6638 Forest Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 418-7681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Heartburn
Overweight
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Heartburn

Treatment frequency



Overweight Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 25, 2021
    Always goes well. Doctor takes his time but workd efficiently. Staff always helpful
    — May 25, 2021
    About Dr. Jovan Milos, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Romanian
    • 1366423295
    Education & Certifications

    • Kingsbrook Jewish Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    • University of Beograd / Medical Faculty
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jovan Milos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Milos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

