Dr. Jovan Milos, MD
Overview of Dr. Jovan Milos, MD
Dr. Jovan Milos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, NY. They graduated from University of Beograd / Medical Faculty and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Milos works at
Dr. Milos' Office Locations
Milos Medical PC7128 Cooper Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (718) 418-7681
Milos Medical PC6638 Forest Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 418-7681
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always goes well. Doctor takes his time but workd efficiently. Staff always helpful
About Dr. Jovan Milos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Romanian
- 1366423295
Education & Certifications
- Kingsbrook Jewish Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- University of Beograd / Medical Faculty
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milos speaks Romanian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Milos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.