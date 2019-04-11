Overview of Dr. Joven Dungo, MD

Dr. Joven Dungo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Christ Hospital.



Dr. Dungo works at Newport Medical Associates; Dungo Reddy Leyson Chan Mds in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.