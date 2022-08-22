Overview of Dr. Jovita Oruwari, MD

Dr. Jovita Oruwari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey Newark Nj and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Oruwari works at SSM Health Breast Care & Imaging, Bridgeton, MO in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.